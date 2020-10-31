(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he hasn’t decided on his Election-Night plans yet, as he set off on a day of four campaign stops in Pennsylvania. Joe Biden will be stumping in Michigan on Saturday with former President Barack Obama.

There are three days until Election Day and 44 days until the Electoral College meets.

Trump is still deciding where to spend Election Night: attending a gathering at his downtown hotel in Washington, or staying home at the White House.

“I’ll be perhaps between the White House and the hotel,” the president told reporters Saturday morning as he prepared to board Air Force One en route to Bucks County, Pennsylvania, for a noon rally, the first of four for the day.

Trump also predicted that he’ll do better than expected with Black and Hispanic voters. “We have a big red wave that has formed,” he said.

Coming Up:

Biden concentrates on battleground Pennsylvania on Sunday, while Trump visits five states: Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

