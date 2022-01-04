(Bloomberg) -- A Capitol Police officer who helped evacuate members of Congress during the Jan. 6 insurrection sued former President Donald Trump for inciting the mob riot, at least the fourth such complaint by cops who were injured in the attack.

The suit filed Tuesday by Marcus J. Moore comes almost one year after the attack by Trump supporters who tried to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s election victory. The officer, who used an office chair to wheel a lawmaker to safety during the attack after the politician began experiencing chest pains, is seeking financial compensation for physical and emotional injuries. Two officers with the Metropolitan Police Department filed a separate suit Tuesday.

“The insurrectionists were spurred on by Trump’s conduct over many months in getting his followers to believe his false allegation that he was about to be forced out of the White House because of massive election fraud,” Moore, a 10-year Capitol Police veteran, said in the complaint.

The lawsuit adds to a growing list of legal troubles Trump faces as a result of the clash, including earlier suits by police officers and members of Congress. He’s also suing to prevent the Biden administration from giving Congress his White House records pertaining to the attack.

“The insurrectionists threw fire extinguishers, poles, and other objects, and struck the officers with their fists,” the complaint said. “Insurrectionists shouted at Moore and the officers to join them, screaming ‘we stood up for you,’ even as they attacked him.” Some who physically clashed with the officers shouted, “take their guns and kill them,” Moore said, adding the rioters “were armed and organized.”

Moore’s complaint includes extensive details from House testimony about the attack, as well as Trump’s false remarks at a “Stop the Steal” rally before the riot and his tweets later that day praising the insurrectionists. The suit also provides a first-hand account of the attack, when Moore and his colleagues were trapped in the vestibule outside the House Chamber after being overcome by rioters who entered through broken windows.

Moore said one member of Congress who he ushered to an internal relocation site began feeling chest pain during the attack.

“Officer Moore placed him in a rolling desk chair and pushed him down the hallway toward safety,” according to the suit. “Officer Moore continued to evacuate and help protect members of Congress who were sheltering in the Ways and Means room.”

Notably, Moore said the insurrectionists “acted as though they knew the Capitol’s vulnerabilities” because they seemed to target a small number of single-pane windows that had not been reinforced with metal and bomb-resistant glass along with hundreds of other windows a few years earlier.

