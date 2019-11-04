Trump Sued for Defamation by Woman Who Says He Raped Her in ‘90s

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump was sued for defamation by a woman who claims he raped her two decades ago in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan.

The lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll, who says she kept silent about the alleged attack until this year, was filed Monday in New York state court in Manhattan. Carroll, a journalist, was working on a book that included the alleged encounter with Trump. When details emerged in the media, Trump denied the claim, which Carroll said in her lawsuit has damaged her reputation.

“When Carroll’s account was published, Trump lashed out with a series of false and defamatory statements,” the complaint says. “Through express statements and deliberate implications, he accused Carroll of lying about the rape in order to increase book sales, carry out a political agenda, advance a conspiracy with the Democratic Party, and make money.”

Trump’s lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment on the lawsuit.

