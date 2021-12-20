'Grim' outlook as housing affordability hits 31-year low
Housing affordability in Canada deteriorated to the worst level in 31 years in the third quarter of 2021, according to a new report from RBC Economics.
Former President Donald Trump filed a federal lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James to halt her civil investigation into the financial practices of his real-estate company.
(Bloomberg) -- The board of Spanish real estate developer Merlin Properties Socimi SA has been summoned for an extraordinary meeting to discuss the removal of its chief executive officer, according to a person familiar with the matter.
(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. has agreed to buy Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. in a deal valued at $3.6 billion, extending its push into U.S. rental housing.
American Finance Trust Inc. is buying a portfolio of U.S. retail centers from subsidiaries of CIM Real Estate Finance Trust for $1.3 billion, expanding its focus on necessity-based shopping.
The suit, filed Monday in federal court in Albany, New York, seeks a judgment that the probe violates Trump’s constitutional rights because it’s being carried out for political purposes by James, a Democrat and Trump critic.
“For years, she has flagrantly abused her investigatory powers to target her political adversaries and advance her career,” Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, said in the complaint. “Her relentless attacks on Donald J. Trump serve as a prime example.”
Read More: Trump Deposition Sought in N.Y. Civil Probe of His Business
