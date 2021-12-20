Trump Sues N.Y. AG James to Halt State Probe of His Business

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump filed a federal lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James to halt her civil investigation into the financial practices of his real-estate company.

The suit, filed Monday in federal court in Albany, New York, seeks a judgment that the probe violates Trump’s constitutional rights because it’s being carried out for political purposes by James, a Democrat and Trump critic.

“For years, she has flagrantly abused her investigatory powers to target her political adversaries and advance her career,” Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, said in the complaint. “Her relentless attacks on Donald J. Trump serve as a prime example.”

