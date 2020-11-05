(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s campaign sued to stop ballot counting by the Philadelphia County Board of Elections until Republican observers are present.

The campaign seeks an emergency injunction, claiming Thursday the board is “intentionally violating” state law by not allowing poll watchers from the Trump campaign and the Republican party to monitor the counting of mail-in and absentee ballots.

It’s unclear whether Trump’s lawsuit will succeed but it could delay the vote count in a key battleground state, where Democratic nominee Joe Biden hopes to overtake the president. Biden needs a win in either Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada or North Carolina to secure the White House, assuming other race calls hold up.

In the morning, a Pennsylvania state judge ruled that observers could stand as close as 6 feet (2 meters) away while election officials counted mail-in and absentee ballots. The city petitioned the state Supreme Court to allow it to appeal.

As of 5:48 p.m. local time, the Department of State’s supplemental dashboard showed more than 326,000 mail-in and absentee ballots still to be counted, including almost 85,000 from heavily Democratic Philadelphia. Trump led Biden by about 79,000 votes as of 6 p.m.

The case is Donald J. Trump for President Inc. v. Philadelphia County Board of Elections, 20-5533, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia).

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.