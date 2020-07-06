(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump suggested Nascar’s only Black driver should apologize after a rope fashioned like a noose was found in his garage, calling the discovery a “HOAX.”

In a Monday morning tweet, Trump asked whether Bubba Wallace had apologized after an FBI investigation found the rope had been installed months earlier to pull down the garage door. Wallace has not been accused of any involvement.

In the same tweet, Trump said the racing circuit’s decision to ban the Confederate flag is hurting its ratings.

The incident with Wallace had sparked a show of solidarity with the driver. Trump’s tweet Monday appeared to suggest, without evidence, that Wallace was somehow responsible.

It’s the latest in a series of racially charged statements by the president, who eight days ago tweeted a video that included a supporter shouting “white power.” He later deleted that post, and the White House said he hadn’t heard the phrase.

Trump has dismissed many racial-justice protests as riots, and has called “Black Lives Matter” a “symbol of hate.” He’s lamented a New York City plan to paint the phrase on the street outside Trump Tower.

