Dec 14, 2021
Trump Suit to Block Release of Taxes Dismissed by Judge
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s lawsuit to stop the release of his tax returns to a congressional committee was dismissed by a judge, who said a long line of Supreme Court precedents require “great deference” to valid congressional inquiries.
U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden in Washington ordered a 14-day hold on the release of the documents to give the former president time to appeal.
Politics
