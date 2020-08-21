(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s official super PAC outraised three groups supporting Democratic nominee Joe Biden combined.

There are 74 days until the election.

Other Developments:

Trump Super PAC Outraises Biden-Backing Groups

Trump’s official super PAC outraised three groups supporting Biden combined in July, though the exact origin of much of the money most likely will never be known, filings with the Federal Election Commission show.

America First Action reported receipts of $13.4 million last month, while the Biden-backing Priorities USA Action, Unite the Country and Pacronym combined to raise $12.1 million. Trump’s super PAC also ended the month with a bigger war chest than its rivals.

Nonprofit organizations that rely on so-called dark money and don’t disclose their own donors accounted for much of the contributions to all four super PACs. America First Action, which had been outraised by its Democratic counterparts for most of the year, got $10 million from America First Policies, its sister organization. It spent $10.4 million and ended July with $26.1 million in the bank.

Priorities USA Action received $2 million of the $6.9 million it raised from its allied nonprofit. Renaissance Technologies founder James Simons gave $4 million. Priorities USA spent $8.5 million and had $16.1 million cash on hand.

Pacronym, which focuses on digital ads, raised $2.9 million, spent $2.1 million, leaving it with $3 million cash on hand. Its biggest donation came from the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a nonprofit that supports progressive causes. Unite the Country raised $2.4 million with its biggest donation, $462,500, coming from American Bridge 21st Century Foundation. It ended July with $5.5 million in the bank after spending $5.8 million.

Coming Up:

The Republican National Convention starts Monday and culminates Thursday with Trump’s acceptance speech from the White House.

