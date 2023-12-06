(Bloomberg) -- A majority of Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump’s supporters want an uncontested primary race even as his opponents struggle to unite around a single challenger, according to a new survey.

About 63% of Trump backers prefer for the former president to be the only Republican candidate running, while just 28% want a contested primary, according to the latest Monmouth University poll released Wednesday, highlighting Trump’s dominant position in the race.

More than half of Republican voters who support a candidate other than Trump say some contenders should drop out to allow a one-on-one contest, while 44% say other candidates should stay in the race.

Almost 66% of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ supporters would like to see the candidates coalesce, while former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley’s backers are more split on the question.

Four major challengers to Trump remain in the race: Haley, DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Trump maintains a commanding lead. Fifty-three percent of Republican voters named Trump as their pick for a nominee in an open-ended question, up from 26% a year ago. When presented with Trump, DeSantis, Haley, Ramaswamy and Christie, Trump had even more support — 58% of respondents. DeSantis garnered 18%, followed by Haley with 12%, Ramaswamy at 4% and 2% for Christie, according to the poll.

For comparison, DeSantis led Trump in Monmouth’s poll at the start of the year.

The poll gives a glimpse of how voters are feeling nearly a year away from election day before primary voting has started. National polls are traditionally not the most accurate predictors of election outcomes, particularly when conducted many months before the election, history has shown.

Despite Trump’s wide margin, Haley has experienced the greatest movement from July. The former South Carolina governor’s polling increased to 12% from 3%, a surge largely stemming from an increase in support among Republicans who do not back Trump and those with a college degree, according to the poll.

The poll also finds that 54% of Republican voters say Trump is the party’s strongest nominee against US President Joe Biden, up from 48% in September and 45% in July. Even for voters whose top choice candidate is not Trump, 41% indicated Trump would be the strongest challenger to Biden.

“We can parse these numbers until the cows come home, but the results don’t look good for any candidate not named Trump,” Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement. “There is always an outside chance of an upset in an early primary shaking things up, but most Republicans seem to anticipate an inevitable outcome.”

The poll of 540 Republican and GOP-leaning voters nationwide was conducted Nov. 30-Dec. 4 by telephone and online. It has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 5.4 percentage points.

