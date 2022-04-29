(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump said in a sworn affidavit that he’s not aware of any records in his personal possession that should be handed over to New York state authorities probing potentially fraudulent asset valuations at his real-estate company.

The affidavit filed Friday is part of Trump’s effort to appease a Manhattan judge who held the former president in contempt of court and fined him $10,000 a day for “willfully” disobeying a court order to comply with the subpoena issued in December by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“If there are any documents responsive to the subpoena I believe they would be in the possession or custody of the Trump Organization,” he said in the affidavit.

The judge will have to decide if Trump’s statement is sufficient. Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, also separately filed a more detailed affidavit explaining their efforts to search for potentially relevant documents.

The Trump Organization has handed over more than 6 million pages of records under subpoenas issued to the company, though James’s lawyers have said that only 10 appear to belong to Trump.

Trump, who is appealing the April 25 contempt finding, owes the court $40,000 so far. He argues the investigation is politically motivated.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.