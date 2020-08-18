(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump took aim at Michelle Obama after her speech at the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

There are 77 days until the election.

Trump took aim at Michelle Obama on Tuesday in an early morning flurry of tweets responding to the first lady’s speech to the Democratic National Convention the night before.

“Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama,” Trump tweeted. He went on to level unfounded allegations that his predecessor had engaged in “treason” and “corruption” and had spied on his campaign.

Michelle Obama closed out the first night of the Democratic convention with an unusually pointed address blasting Trump as unfit for office because of his handling of the coronavirus and other issues.

“Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,” she said. “He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us.”

“It is what it is,” she said, adopting a phrase Trump used to describe the state of the pandemic.

Coming Up:

Tuesday’s convention theme is “Leadership Matters” and will feature more than a dozen rising stars giving a unusual shared keynote speech.

Hollywood heavyweight Tom Hanks will join Biden for a grassroots, virtual fundraiser in the afternoon. Biden will also participate in an event to encourage Latino voting with Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Trump will travel to Iowa and Arizona for official events.

