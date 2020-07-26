(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump pushed back after the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute demanded he stop using the Gipper’s likeness for his campaign.

There are 100 days until the election.

Other Developments:

Trump Fires Back After Reagan Foundation’s Request

Trump pushed back Sunday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute after it requested that he and his re-election campaign quit using the former president’s likeness on commemorative coins to raise money.

In a tweet, Trump also slapped at former House Speaker Paul Ryan and Fox News.

“So the Washington Post is running the Reagan Foundation, and RINO Paul Ryan is on the Board of Fox, which has been terrible,” tweeted Trump. “We will win anyway, even with the phony @FoxNews suppression polls (which have been seriously wrong for 5 years)!”

The foundation, which runs the 40th president’s library near Los Angeles, controls the rights and use of the names and images of Reagan and wife Nancy. It requested in the Washington Post that Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee stop offering commemorative coins engraved with Reagan’s image to potential donors of more than $45 or more.

The president frequently assails the Washington Post, whose publisher, Fred Ryan, was Reagan’s post-White House chief of staff and is chairman of the Reagan foundation board. It’s unclear why Trump mentioned Paul Ryan or Fox News in his tweet.

Coming Up:

President Barack Obama will host a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Trump will participate in a roundtable with supporters and a fundraising committee event in Odessa, Texas, on Wednesday.

