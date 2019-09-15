Trump Takes Up Cudgel for Brett Kavanaugh After New Revelations

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump defended Brett Kavanaugh on Sunday after the New York Times reported fresh revelations about the Supreme Court Justice’s alleged behavior as a student at Yale University in the 1980s.

“Such lies about him,” Trump said of the newspaper’s report in two early-morning Twitter messages. “Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for liable [sic], or the Justice Department should come to his rescue.”

The New York Times wrote Saturday about lewd behavior attributed to Kavanaugh while at Yale, including more details of an alleged incident that had come to light during his 2018 confirmation process and a second alleged incident of sexual assault at a party.

The report describes allegations from a fellow Yale student that Kavanaugh had pulled down his pants at a drunken party and “thrust” his penis at her, causing her to “swat it away.”

Kavanaugh declined to answer the newspaper’s questions on the latest claims. The two reporters of the article have just released a book on Kavanaugh.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ros Krasny in Washington at rkrasny1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Ludden at jludden@bloomberg.net, Ian Fisher

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.