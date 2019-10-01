(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump has nominated the general counsel of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to one of two open seats on the panel, which oversees the U.S. power grid, approves utility mergers and grants permits for natural gas pipelines.

If confirmed, James Danly, the general counsel, would fill the Republican slot on the commission, which has been vacant since the death of former Chairman Kevin McIntyre at the beginning of the year. His term will last until June 30, 2023, the White House said in a statement on Monday.

The Republicans on the five-member commission have only recently regained their majority following the departure of Democratic Commissioner Cheryl LaFleur. The independent agency has faced mounting criticism that it’s become more political under the leadership of Neil Chatterjee, a former aide to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican.

The agency, the top U.S. energy regulator, has been increasingly divided over how far climate change should be factored into its deliberations. It has also yet to rule on new rules for the nation’s biggest power auction as it grapples with hundreds of millions of dollars in out-of-market subsidies that some states are creating to rescue foundering nuclear power plants.

While it’s customary for nominations from both parties to be paired in order to streamline the confirmation process in the Senate, no replacement has yet been announced for LaFleur.

Before joining the agency, Danly, a Yale graduate, was a member of the energy regulation and litigation group at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. He was also an officer in the U.S. army, serving two tours in Iraq, and was the managing director of the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank.

McIntyre was the second Republican the commission lost following the departure of Rob Powelson, a staunch critic of Trump’s efforts to subsidize nuclear and coal plants, just over a year ago.

Presidential nominations to the panel must be confirmed by the Senate.

