(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is set to demand California to do a better job keeping human waste and other pollution tied to the state’s homeless residents from fouling area waterways, the latest front in a Trump administration fight with the nation’s most populous state.

The EPA on Thursday will ask California to outline its plans for tackling the problem, roughly one week after President Donald Trump complained about it following a visit to the state, according to two people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named before a formal announcement.

The planned directive falls short of Trump’s assertion that the EPA would soon issue a notice of violation to San Francisco over pollution generated by homeless people, including abandoned needles. But the administration will single out the city for failing to do enough to keep sewage out of San Francisco Bay, following repeated discharges of untreated wastewater, the people said.

The EPA also will specifically cite the health risks that human waste -- once deposited on California streets or sidewalks -- can be swept by rain into storm sewers and, ultimately, federally regulated rivers other waterways.

Representatives of the EPA did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

The planned EPA action follows a series of Trump administration attacks on California. On Tuesday, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler notified the state that it had failed to file complete plans for fighting conventional air pollution and risked losing highway funds if it didn’t rectify the problem.

Last week, the administration issued a formal notice to repeal waivers authorizing the state’s zero-emission vehicles mandate and tailpipe greenhouse gas emission standards.

The Justice Department has separately opened an antitrust probe into a voluntary pact California made with four automakers over auto efficiency and tailpipe emissions.

The EPA regulates discharges of pollutants and storm water from wastewater treatment plants and sewer collection systems.

Sewage discharges from aging water treatment facilities are a nationwide problem. When deluges of heavy rain overwhelm the capacity of water treatment systems, the facilities sometimes discharge untreated or partially treated sewage directly into water bodies.

Untreated sewage can contain an array of pathogens, pharmaceuticals and chemicals -- potentially causing illnesses and infections for those who come in contact with the material.

