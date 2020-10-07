(Bloomberg) -- The White House taunted Democratic nominee Joe Biden over a Delaware Founding Father. Biden’s campaign is promoting yard signs, but it may be more of a fundraising ploy. And the New York Times made the least surprising endorsement this year.

There are 27 days until the election and 68 days until the Electoral College meets.

Other Developments:

Trump Allies Stumped by Unilateral Move to Scrap Stimulus Talks

Trump Unleashes Two-Hour Twitter Barrage on First Full Day Home

Trump Says FDA Pulled ‘Political Hit Job’ With Vaccine Rules

Pence, Harris Meet for Vice-Presidential Debate: Viewers’ Guide

White House Taunts Biden on Delaware Founding Father

The White House issued a proclamation honoring the birthday of a slave-owning Founding Father from Delaware as part of a long-running campaign to taunt Biden.

When a statue of Caesar Rodney was removed in Wilmington this summer, Trump called it a “radical purge of America’s founding generation” and criticized Biden for not speaking up as “his home state’s history” was “dismantled and dismembered.”

Trump then added Caesar Rodney, who rode overnight on horseback in a storm to sign the Declaration of Independence, to the list of statues in his proposed National Garden of American Heroes.

“On June 12, 2020, the Caesar Rodney Equestrian Statue was removed as part of an ongoing, radical purge of America’s founding generation,” Trump said in the proclamation.

Biden Campaign’s New Fundraising Gambit: Yard Signs

The Biden campaign is heavily promoting the idea of yard signs in its latest Facebook ad campaign, though it may be more of a fundraising ploy.

In several related ads, the campaign asks supporters for small donations to cover the costs of putting up yard signs in key states.

“Yard signs are a crucial tool for showing our support among swing voters in battleground states,” the ad copy reads. “The more signs we send, the more voters we reach.”

The campaign may be overselling the effectiveness of yard signs. One extremely thorough study showed they can boost a candidate by around two percentage points, meaning they only make a difference in very close races.

In the RealClearPolitics average of polls, only Iowa, Georgia, North Carolina and Ohio are within a two-point margin currently.

New York Times Comes Around to Biden in the End

When it made an endorsement in the Democratic presidential primary earlier this year, the New York Times noted some reasons it was not excited about the front-runner.

Biden, the paper’s editorial board wrote, had an agenda that “tinkers at the ends of issues like health care and climate” and focuses on “restoring the status quo” before Trump. Noting his age, it said it was “time for him to pass the torch.”

But neither of the two candidates the paper endorsed then -- Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar -- won the nomination. So on Wednesday, the paper came around on Biden, endorsing the Democratic presidential nominee as it has in every election since 1960.

In its Biden endorsement, the editorial board called his health care and climate plans, which have grown considerably since the primary, a “bold agenda aimed at tackling some of America’s most pressing problems.” It added that his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, would be a bridge to the next generation.

And it pointed out several ways in which it said he would restore the pre-Trump status quo, including embracing the rule of law, respecting science, working with allies and not courting autocrats.

“Mr. Biden isn’t a perfect candidate and he wouldn’t be a perfect president,” the board wrote. “But politics is not about perfection. It is about the art of the possible and about encouraging America to embrace its better angels.”

Coming Up:

Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will meet for the only vice presidential debate on Wednesday at the University of Utah.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.