(Bloomberg) -- Congressional Democrats aren’t likely to see Donald Trump’s tax returns for at least another three months, after a judge gave the former president until November to argue against the U.S. Department of Justice’s decision in July to authorize disclosure of the information.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden in Washington set a Nov. 8 hearing for oral arguments in the long-standing legal dispute. Last month, the Justice Department directed the Treasury Department to hand over six years of Trump’s returns to the House Ways and Means Committee, which has been seeking the documents since 2019.

Democrats on the committee agreed to delay the handover as Trump’s lawyers seek to block the transfer in court. McFadden laid out a schedule for that legal fight on Monday, setting October deadlines for both sides to file briefs before oral arguments the following month.

