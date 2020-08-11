Aug 11, 2020
Trump Tax Cuts, Small-Business Optimism, New York Jobs: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Tuesday started:
- President Donald Trump said he’s “very seriously” considering a capital gains tax cut, a move he decided against last September after saying it wouldn’t do enough to help the middle class
- U.S. small-business optimism fell in July by more than forecast as spikes in virus cases around the country tempered hopes for a swift economic recovery, the National Federation of Independent Business said Tuesday
- The U.S. will order imports from Hong Kong to be labeled as ‘Made in China’ according to a government document, in the latest escalation of trade tensions between the two nations
- Some of New York’s largest employers say they plan to hire 100,000 “traditionally underserved” residents of the area within the next decade
- The overall global picture remains troubling, writes Tom Orlik. China and Europe managed to control the virus early and get back to work -- but now face a slowing recovery and fears of a renewed rise in cases. The U.S. and some major emerging markets continue to wrestle with an uncontained outbreak
U.K. employment fell by the most since the global financial crisis at the height of the nation’s lockdown, as the number of Britons with jobs tumbled by 220,000
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pledge of putting U.K. children back in school a “national priority” has a clear rationale -- it’s the only way to get their parents back to work
- It looks increasingly like Emmanuel Macron holds the key to whether the U.K. and European Union will get a trade deal
- Investors unexpectedly raised their expectations for Germany’s recovery, adding to signs that Europe’s largest economy may bounce back more quickly from coronavirus restrictions than its neighbors
