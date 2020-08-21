(Bloomberg) -- The federal judge on Friday denied Donald Trump’s request to delay the effect of a ruling a day earlier that cleared the way for the Manhattan District Attorney to enforce a subpoena for tax and financial records from the president’s accounting firm, Mazars USA.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero rejected Trump’s claims that the subpoena was issued in bad faith and is overbroad. District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is seeking eight years of the president’s records as part of a grand jury investigation looking into payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

While Trump said he’d suffer “irreparable harm” if the ruling isn’t delayed to give him an opportunity to appeal, Marrero rejected that argument. Trump filed an emergency appeal of the order with the federal appeals court in New York on Thursday.

Vance had previously agreed to delay enforcement of the subpoena for seven days after a ruling, and Trump has asked the federal appeals court and the U.S. Supreme Court to delay Marrero’s ruling.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.