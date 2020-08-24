(Bloomberg) -- Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. agreed to delay enforcement of a subpoena for President Donald Trump’s tax and financial records until after a federal appeals court decides whether or not to put the request on ice for even longer.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero last week rejected Trump’s claims that the subpoena to his accounting firm Mazars USA was overbroad and issued in bad faith. Trump is challenging that ruling and seeking an order that would stay enforcement of the subpoena until his appeal is decided. The federal appeals court in New York, which rejected his request for an immediate stay Friday, will hear arguments on Sept. 1.

Vance agreed in a letter filed with the court Monday to hold off enforcing the subpoena until two days after the appeals court rules. He had previously agreed to delay enforcement of the subpoena until a week after Marrero ruled.

The Manhattan prosecutor is seeking eight years of the president’s records as part of a grand jury investigation looking into payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. The case was returned to New York after the U.S. Supreme Court in July rejected Trump’s argument that, as president, he was immune to state criminal investigation.

