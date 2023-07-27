(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s lawyers are expecting the former president to be indicted as soon as Thursday over attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 election, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Lawyers and aides close to Trump have been preparing for the Justice Department to present an indictment to a federal grand jury in Washington this week as part of a sprawling probe by Special Counsel Jack Smith, said two people, who asked not to be identified because the matter isn’t yet public.

John Lauro and Todd Blanche, attorneys for Trump, met with prosecutors on Thursday morning at Smith’s office to discuss the 2020 election investigation, another person said. The Justice Department will typically agree to such a meeting if defense lawyers ask to make a final pitch against an indictment. A third person familiar with the situation said the meeting lasted approximately an hour.

The grand jury that has been hearing evidence in the election probe typically meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Grand jurors were seen going into the suite at the DC courthouse on Thursday morning.

Spokespeople for the Justice Department and Smith’s office declined to comment. A spokesperson for Trump didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Federal charges over attempting to overturn the 2020 election would mark the most serious legal challenge for Trump yet, following a June indictment over his handling of classified documents after leaving office and earlier New York state charges in New York over a hush-money payment to a porn star years ago. Trump is also facing the prospect of charges from Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis over the 2020 election.

The charges have been expected since Trump said publicly last week that he’d been notified that he is a target in the Justice Department’s probe, signaling charges are likely.

On Wednesday, Trump said on social media that he would revive his false claim that the election was rigged if he were to be charged over the 2020 vote. Trump, who is seeking a return to the White House in the 2024 election, denies wrongdoing and claims all the cases are part of a political “witch hunt.”

