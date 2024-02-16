(Bloomberg) -- Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump is telling allies that he supports a 16-week abortion ban, a policy that is less restrictive than those favored by much of his party, according to people familiar with the conversations.

Abortion is likely to be a key issue in the 2024 presidential election after a 2022 Supreme Court ruling that overturned federal abortion protections, leaving each state to implement their own policies.

“As President Trump has stated, he would sit down with both sides and negotiate a deal that everyone will be happy with. President Trump appointed strong Constitutionalist federal judges and Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade and sent the decision back to the states, which others have tried to do for over 50 years,” Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

The New York Times first reported Trump’s support of a 16-week abortion ban.

President Joe Biden and Democrats have sharpened their attacks on Trump over abortion, ahead of a likely general election rematch, highlighting the Republican frontrunner’s role in appointing three Supreme Court justices instrumental in overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision.

The Supreme Court decision led to a series of stricter abortion laws in many Republican states that have banned the procedure six weeks after conception, which is before many women even know they are pregnant. Those GOP-enacted restrictions have also spurred a backlash, helping Democrats perform better than expected in the 2022 midterms.

Polls show most Americans believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases and ballot initiatives to restrict the procedure in the aftermath of the high court ruling have failed in several Republican-leaning states, including Kansas, Ohio and Kentucky.

Abortion Messaging

Trump has previously said he wants to see exceptions for abortion, including in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother. The former president has faulted Republican messaging on abortion for Democratic gains in elections, comments which have drawn the ire of some evangelicals.

“A 16-week minimum national standard reflects consensus, concession and compassion: the woman knows she is pregnant and the fetus can feel pain,” Kellyanne Conway, a former Trump senior counselor, said Friday.

Republicans have struggled to craft a message on abortion that appeals both to the party’s base which backs laws prohibiting the procedure and those who want a less restrictive approach.

Democrats believe Republican restrictions will galvanize independents, young people and suburban women to flock to the polls, and as a way to highlight the choice facing voters in November. Several states are expected to feature abortion-related ballot measures in 2024, including Arizona and Nevada.

“Let’s be clear, a nationwide ban is exactly what Donald Trump has just proposed,” Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez told reporters on Friday.

Biden at a White House event in January marking the 51st anniversary of the Roe decision, announced new executive actions he said would increase access to reproductive health care, and said the issue would be crucial in November’s vote.

“Your voice will have a final say — this is not over,” he said.

