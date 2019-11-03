(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday blasted California Governor Gavin Newsom in a series of Twitter posts for his handling of the devastating wildfires that continue to blaze up and down the state.

Trump said Newsom, a Democrat, has “done a terrible job of forest management.”

In a second tweet, he told Newsom the state will no longer receive federal government money for help with the issue, adding, “Get your act together Governor.”

In a final post, Trump said California desperately needs water and called for opening up “the ridiculously closed water lanes coming down from the North. Don’t pour it out into the Pacific Ocean.”

The comments echo others by Trump regarding California. In August 2018 he tweeted that “bad environmental laws” and water diversion were behind the state’s wildfires.

To contact the reporter on this story: Hailey Waller in New York at hwaller@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Ludden at jludden@bloomberg.net, Ros Krasny

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.