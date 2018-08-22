(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump denied using campaign funds to pay hush money to women who alleged they had past affairs with him, saying in an interview with Fox News that he only learned of the payments "later on."

“In fact my first question when I heard about it was did they come out of the campaign, because that could be a little dicey,” Trump said in the interview, a day after his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, implicated him and said the maneuver was designed to sway the election. “And they didn’t come out of the campaign, and that’s big.”

The president said the two payments - which totaled $280,000 - “came from me” and noted a May tweet in which he acknowledged paying Cohen a monthly retainer to stop “false and extortionist accusations.”

Trump went on to say that he did not believe that the hush-money payments even amounted to a violation of campaign finance law, and suggested he was being unfairly targeted by the Justice Department.

