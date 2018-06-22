(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump called on Republicans to stop “wasting their time” on overhauling U.S. immigration legislation until after the November elections, even as the House continues to work toward a compromise.

Trump commented Friday after two competing immigration plans stalled in the House Thursday, with one bill defeated and a vote on a more moderate alternative delayed until next week. The stumbles in the Republican-dominated Congress follow the political backlash against Trump’s controversial policy of separating families apprehended after illegally crossing the U.S. border.

Trump continued to point fingers at others for the controversy on Friday.

"Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November," Trump said in a posting on Twitter. "Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solves this decades old problem. We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave!"

House Republicans on Thursday still held out hope that by modifying their remaining proposal, it could draw enough votes from both conservatives and moderate factions to pass. The measure would require that families be kept together; provide money for Trump’s border wall; cut back legal immigration; and allow some young immigrants, known as Dreamers, to apply for visas.

In the Senate, which Republicans control just 51-49 and any legislation faces a likely filibuster, lawmakers are moving on narrow proposals designed to keep families intact while their immigration cases are pending.

“Even if we get 100% Republican votes in the Senate, we need 10 Democrat votes,” Trump wrote in another tweet Friday. He said Democrats are unlikely to provide the votes “for political reasons.”

All 49 Senate Democrats are supporting a proposal by Dianne Feinstein of California. Her legislation would bar family separations unless it is shown that a child would be at risk of human trafficking or abuse.

In the meantime, a bipartisan group of senators on the Judiciary Committee, including three who have authored key family-retention legislation, agreed to meet on Monday to start seeking consensus on a bill focused solely on stopping the family separations. So far, though, Republicans and Democrats have been far apart, with lawmakers introducing bills that are drawing only party-line support.

