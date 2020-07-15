(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump told a federal judge in New York that he will continue to challenge a grand jury subpoena seeking his tax filings after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled he is not immune from investigation.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is investigating hush-money payments made before the 2016 presidential election to Stormy Daniels, a porn actress who claims she had an affair with Trump. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero is holding a hearing on the matter on Thursday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.