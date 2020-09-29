(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump urged a violent, far right group to “standby” during a heated exchange over race relations in America while debating Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Asked by moderator Chris Wallace to disavow White supremacist groups and right-wing militia, Trump said that the Proud Boys, a far-right neo-fascist organization should “stand back and standby.”

The Proud Boys organization started in 2016 by Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes to fight “political correctness” and a “White guilt” agenda, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The group has participated in rallies across the United States, including a violent clash with protesters in Portland, Oregon in 2018. They also attended the “Unite the Right” rally alongside other White supremacist groups in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

In response to the comments, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted that Trump “owes America an apology or an explanation. Now.”

Trump said the real problem is with the far-left anti fascist group known as antifa, which the president has called a terrorist organization. Biden responded by referring to recent comments by FBI Director Chris Wray that antifa is an ideology not an organization.

Chad Wolf, Trump’s nominee to lead the agency in charge of curbing domestic terrorism, told senators earlier this month that White supremacists have become the “most persistent and lethal threat” to the U.S. from within the country.

“Everything I see is from the left wing, not the right wing” Trump said. “Somebody’s got to do something about antifa and the left, because this is not a right-wing problem.”

