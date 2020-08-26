(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s shift in guidance on Covid-19 testing away from asymptomatic individuals this week alarmed many public-health experts who say it’s a wrong turn that could restrict how many tests are performed.

Brett Giroir, a top Trump administration official overseeing coronavirus testing, fired back on the criticism during a Wednesday briefing, telling reporters that the change wasn’t influenced by the White House and is intended to clarify to the public the limitations of such screenings, not to reduce how many tests are conducted.

“I’m really not sure how people could interpret that if they actually read them because what we’ve tried to do is put more responsibility on public health officials,” he said.

CNN reported on Wednesday that the CDC guidance change was due to pressure from Trump administration officials, citing an unidentified official. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called the move “political propaganda” and an effort by President Donald Trump to bring down the number of cases with less testing. But Giroir said that the guidelines had been a joint effort, with the involvement of top administration health officials including Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx and Stephen Hahn.

The new recommendations say testing may not be needed for asymptomatic close contacts and those who attended large, risky gatherings but lack symptoms. Giroir said that in areas with high virus rates, many people without symptoms will be tested at surge screening sites, which he contrasted with someone in a “place where it’s 1% positive saying I want to get tested today, tomorrow and the next day.”

The guidance reflects a shift in tone by the federal government and some states that began earlier this summer, as lengthy delays in getting test results made headlines. In mid-July, for instance, Giroir recommended only testing individuals with symptoms and front-line workers, and Florida asked labs to prioritize tests for symptomatic individuals. Major commercial labs report that test results have become speedier in recent weeks, with turnarounds of a few days on average.

Yet public health experts said the new guidance, released as part of an unpublicized update to the CDC’s website, could in fact cut down on testing.

“This makes no sense,” wrote Leana Wen, a physician who formerly led Planned Parenthood and currently serves as visiting professor of health policy and management at George Washington University, in a tweet late Tuesday. “We need more testing, not less.”

Howard Forman, director of the Yale School of Public Health’s health-care management program, called the shift “insane and counter to all the best evidence that we have about how testing is supposed to work and appears to work.”

“We need to identify asymptomatic infected individuals as soon as feasible and isolate them and begin contact tracing when feasible,” he said in an email.

