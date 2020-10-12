(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump tested negative on consecutive days for Covid-19, his doctor said on Monday, a week after being released from the hospital for treatment of the disease.

In a memo released Monday, Sean Conley said the tests, along with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, informed the conclusion that Trump “is not infectious to others.”

Trump is returning to the presidential campaign trail with a rally in Florida on Monday night.

