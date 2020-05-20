(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold funding for Michigan, a crucial 2020 swing state, unless its leaders abandon plans to send absentee ballot applications to voters.

Trump’s threat was issued in a tweet Wednesday morning and without mention of an unfolding flooding disaster in the state that could require emergency funding or support. It comes after Michigan’s secretary of state announced Tuesday that all of the state’s 7.7 million registered voters will receive an application to vote by mail in August and November elections, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

“This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!” Trump tweeted, tagging the U.S. Treasury Department, his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and the head of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget.

The president incorrectly cited 7.7 million as the number of state residents who had been sent absentee ballots, rather than absentee ballot applications.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, said the measure was to ensure that no one in the state “has to choose between their health and their right to vote.” About 1.3 million people in Michigan are already on the permanent absentee voter list. “We are fulfilling our responsibility to provide all voters equal access,” Benson said.

Trump has regularly criticized Michigan’s Democratic governor and spurred on anti-lockdown protests in the state, which is one of the most important in this year’s election. The governor, Gretchen Whitmer, is a potential running-mate for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Trump’s threat comes as the state copes with flooding after the failure of a pair of dams near Midland, Michigan. The deluge led Midland-based Dow Inc. to activate its local emergency center. Whitmer said that downtown Midland could be under nine feet of water by Wednesday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.