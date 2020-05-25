(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump threatened to move the planned Republican National Convention from North Carolina unless the state’s governor can guarantee the party will be allowed full attendance.

Trump took aim at North Carolina’s Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, in a series of posts on Twitter Monday, saying he wanted a guarantee that Republicans would be permitted to gather in Charlotte at the end of August, despite any coronavirus outbreaks.

“Plans are being made by many thousands of enthusiastic Republicans, and others, to head to beautiful North Carolina in August,” Trump said in the tweets. “They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site.”

