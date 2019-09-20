(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump threatened to release foreign Islamic State captives held by the U.S. on the borders of their home countries unless their governments accept their return.

“If they won’t take them back, we’re going to probably put them at their border and they’re going to have to capture them again,” Trump told reporters on Friday during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the White House.

Germany is one example, he said.

“They have to make their decision, otherwise we are releasing them at the border,” Trump said.

Administration officials have long pressed European allies to take back captured Islamic State terrorists who have foreign nationality. Thousands of former fighters are held in make-shift prisons in Syria, many of which have been guarded by U.S.-allied Kurdish militias.

