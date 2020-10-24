(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. trade court judge temporarily blocked another bid by the Trump administration to kill a loophole it had granted on two-sided solar panels.

The ruling comes weeks after President Donald Trump moved to eliminate a tariff exemption for two-sided, or bifacial, panels. Prior to that proclamation, the White House tried for more than a year to revoke the exemption, only to get repeatedly thwarted by the U.S. trade court.

Court of International Trade Judge Gary Katzmann issued a temporary restraining order on Saturday that effectively prevents the tariff exemption from being removed for two weeks, unless the court takes other action during that time.

Read: Solar Stocks Tumble After Trump Moves to Cut Tariff Loophole

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.