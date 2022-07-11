(Bloomberg) -- Investors piled back into stocks tied to former President Donald Trump after Elon Musk abandoned his planned purchase of Twitter Inc.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company merging with Trump’s media venture, rallied 15% to $28.20 in premarket trading Monday. Warrants tied to the SPAC surged 38%, while Phunware Inc., a software company that worked on Trump’s re-election campaign, jumped 20% and CF Acquisition Corp. VI, a SPAC taking video platform Rumble Inc. public, rose 1.2%. Rumble has a technology and cloud services pact with Trump Media.

The rallies came after Musk said he was pulling the plug on his agreement to buy Twitter, a move that would ease some investor fears that a Musk-run operation could spell the end of Trump’s Truth Social. Devin Nunes, chief executive officer of Trump Media & Technology Group, told Fox Business in April that Twitter wasn’t seen as a threat to the company’s ambitions.

Digital World has been a favorite stock to trade among the retail crowd since the planned merger with Trump Media was announced last year. While shares remain up 146% since their debut in September, they’ve wiped out more than three-quarters of their value from an intraday high in October as concerns surrounding investigations from the Justice Department and the US Securities and Exchange Commission threaten to delay or prevent the deal.

The initial stock rallies look like an “overdone retail overreaction,” according to Matthew Tuttle, chief executive and chief investment officer at Tuttle Capital Management. “Retail guys are going to be all over this and could push it higher,” he said in an email. “Unless you are VERY nimble, it would be tough to try to play from the long side.”

Retail traders were actively discussing and buying Digital World ahead of Monday’s session. The company’s ticker was trending on Stocktwits and saw the seventh most buy orders on Fidelity’s platform ahead of the US market open.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.