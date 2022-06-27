(Bloomberg) -- Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, disclosed that a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York issued subpoenas to the company and members of its board of directors.

Digital World said the information demands and related investigations from the Justice Department and the US Securities and Exchange Commission may delay the planned merger. The subpoenas relate to an inquiry last year from the SEC, the company said. In November, the Wall Street regulator sought records tied to meetings involving the blank-check company’s board of directors, its policies and procedures related to trading and the identities of certain investors.

Digital World shares have been volatile since Trump first announced the plan to merge Trump Media & Technology Group with the SPAC, in October. The shares soared from about $10 to $97.54 in March, back down to $27.82 as investor digested downloads for Trump’s Truth Social platform, and the regulatory issues.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has called on the SEC to investigate it over reports that it may have skirted securities rules. The Massachusetts Democrat said she’s concerned that Digital World’s chief executive officer, Patrick Orlando, may have held talks with Trump months ago -- discussions that weren’t disclosed to potential investors.

