Trump to Address State GOP Group as Part of His Return to Public

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the North Carolina Republican Party’s state convention next month, the party announced Monday.

The June 5 speech marks the latest step in Trump’s re-emergence into public life since leaving office on Jan. 20. Trump, who turns 75 in June, also is expected to appear May 22 at the first fundraiser for a new super-political action committee he’s backing and is set to resume his signature rallies next month, though details of those haven’t been announced.

He spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February.

The former president carried North Carolina in both 2016 and 2020, and the state is facing a high-profile U.S. Senate race there in 2022 to replace the retiring Richard Burr. The Republican field includes former Charlotte Mayor Pat McCrory, former U.S. Representative Mark Walker and Representative Ted Budd. Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, is considering entering the race.

“We are honored to welcome President Trump to our convention as the Republican Party launches our campaign to retake Congress and the Senate in the 2022 midterms,” North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement.

Trump continues to hold out the prospect he’ll run again in 2024, and he’s endorsing candidates who have been loyal and support his agenda -- or are challenging incumbents who haven’t -- in many 2022 primary or general election contests.

With the former president reduced largely to calling into friendly conservative television shows and issuing press releases after being banned from Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites, the appearances next month will give him one of the biggest platforms since he spoke at CPAC.

