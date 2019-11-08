Trump to Appeal Ruling on D.A.’s Tax Subpoena to Supreme Court

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s lawyers told a judge they’ll ask the U.S. Supreme Court to block a subpoena from the Manhattan district attorney seeking his tax filings and other financial records.

Lawyers representing Trump and District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said in a joint letter Friday that they will file legal papers with the Supreme Court by Nov. 25, setting up the possibility of a quick resolution of the case.

