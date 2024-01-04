(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump plans to attend two major court hearings in Washington and New York next week, showing how quickly his packed legal schedule is heating up as the Republican nominating process kicks off.

The GOP frontrunner for the November contest is expected to attend arguments at the federal appeals court in Washington Jan. 9 on his claim of immunity from charges over his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing the plans.

The former president has been campaigning to return to the White House amid four criminal cases and two civil suits. His upcoming appearance in Washington will be his first in the election case since he pleaded not guilty in August. He’ll argue for reversal of a Dec. 1 ruling that he isn’t protected by presidential immunity because the office isn’t a “lifelong ‘get-out-of-jail-free’ pass.”

Two days later, on Jan. 11, Trump plans to attend closing arguments in Manhattan in New York state’s $250 million civil fraud trial against him and his sprawling real estate company, one of the people said. Trump attended that trial several times over its 11-week span, including when he took the stand to testify.

Days after that, the nominating process begins with the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses.

Meanwhile, a civil defamation case in which New York author E. Jean Carroll seeks at least $12 million in damages from Trump goes to trial in federal court in Manhattan on Jan. 16. Carroll, who claims Trump raped her in the 1990s, sued him in 2019 after he called a liar from the White House. It isn’t clear if he’s planning to attend any of that proceeding. Carroll last year won a separate sexual-abuse trial against Trump and was ordered to pay her $5 million in damages.

Trump’s frequent appearances in the New York civil fraud trial demonstrated his ability to use the intense media presence to focus attention on his defense arguments and to spread his campaign messages. He frequently stood in front of TV cameras arrayed outside the courtroom to accuse Democrats of bringing false allegations against him as a part of a “witch hunt” to undermine his campaign.

Security is expected to be beefed up in and around the Washington courthouse for Trump’s appearance, said one of the people. Security protocols likely will be similar to when he was arraigned, which included coordination between multiple law enforcement agencies, barriers outside the courthouse, road closures and bike fencing around the Capitol complex down the street.

Similar precautions were previously taken in Manhattan, where the New York fraud trial has been on hiatus since the judge overseeing the case heard from the last witness on Dec. 13. After closing arguments, the judge will issue a verdict without a jury.

The judge already held Trump liable for fraud, resolving the biggest claim in the suit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James before the trial started. The trial has focused on six remaining claims as well as penalties, including a possible ban on Trump serving as an officer of any New York-based company.

