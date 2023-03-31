Mar 31, 2023
Trump to Arrive in NY on Monday Ahead of Tuesday Arraignment
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump will fly to New York on Monday, one day before his historic arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom.
Trump will be arraigned in the criminal case against him on Tuesday afternoon but will travel to New York from Florida the day before to stay at his Trump Tower on Monday night, according to two people familiar with the situation who asked not to be identified because the plans are private.
Read More: Donald Trump Thought He Beat the Rap. Then the Indictment Hit
The former president — and current front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination next year — will hear the charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and will enter a plea of not guilty, according to another person familiar with the matter. He will return directly to his Mar-a-Lago resort after his court appearance, which is scheduled to begin at 2:15.
On Thursday Trump became the first former US president to be indicted. Bragg has been investigating hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels claims she and Trump had an affair, which he denies. Bragg’s office said it had been in contact with Trump’s lawyer to coordinate his client’s surrender.
--With assistance from Nancy Cook.
