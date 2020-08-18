Trump to Attack Biden as Soft on Immigration in Arizona Speech

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump plans to portray Joe Biden as soft on immigration in a speech Tuesday afternoon in Yuma, Arizona.

Trump will say the Democrat’s immigration plan is “the most radical, extreme, reckless, dangerous and deadly immigration plan ever put forward by a major party candidate,” according to excerpts obtained by Bloomberg News.

Trump plans to say Biden’s immigration approach would displace American workers and make communities less safe. During the visit, Trump also plans to accept the endorsement of the National Border Patrol Council, an organization that represents agents and border staff.

“For decades, Washington politicians like Joe Biden allowed an endless supply of illegal foreign labor to decimate American jobs and wages,” Trump will say, according to the excerpts.

Trump is raising the issue -- a central element of his 2016 campaign -- as he trails Biden in national polls and in surveys of voters in key states.

Biden supports increasing the number of visas for permanent, employment based-immigration and has called for revamping the visa program for temporary workers to better accommodate employers and protect workers.

Biden has drawn criticism from immigration-rights activists over his defense of Obama administration policies, which led to the deportation of 3 million people.

Trump also plans to attack Biden’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, by linking her to so-called sanctuary cities during her time as a San Francisco district attorney and as California’s attorney general.

During the trip on Tuesday, Trump is scheduled to receive an update on border wall construction.

Immigration is a key issue in Arizona. He won the state in 2016, but according to a RealClear Politics compilation of polls, he currently trails Biden by an average of 2 percentage points.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.