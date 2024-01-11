(Bloomberg) -- Just four days before the Iowa Republican caucuses, former President Donald Trump is set to make a public appearance 1,000 miles away that could easily morph into a campaign event: closing arguments in New York state’s $370 million civil fraud case against him.

The hearing Thursday will cap an 11-week non-jury trial in which New York Attorney General Letitia James seeks to ban Trump from the real estate industry in the state. With so much at stake, Trump sought to deliver an unusual personal statement while in court to supplement his lawyers, but he was blocked when he refused to abide by limits the judge imposed on what he could say.

New York claims Trump inflated the value of his assets for more than a decade to get better terms on hundreds of millions of dollars in loans. The judge in the case, Justice Arthur Engoron, has already held Trump liable for fraud, so the trial was focused on six remaining claims as well as penalties. Engoron, who has frequently clashed with Trump, is expected to deliver a verdict in coming weeks.

Trump’s planned return to the fraud trial, which began Oct. 2, will provide another opportunity for him to use the court proceeding to promote his 2024 bid for the White House. On several previous occasions, he’s gone before TV cameras outside the courtroom to accuse President Joe Biden and Democrats of coordinating a legal “witch hunt” against him to try to hurt him in the polls.

In addition to the New York case, Trump faces five other trials and is increasingly caught between his political and legal schedules. Just two days ago, Trump took a break from stumping to appear before a skeptical appeals court panel in Washington to press his claim that he has “presidential immunity” from criminal prosecution over his effort to overturn the 2020 election.

In less than a week, his next trial will begin in the defamation suit by E. Jean Carroll, the New York author who claims Trump raped her in the 1990s and defamed her by calling her a liar. It will start one day after the Iowa caucuses. Trump may attend some or all of the trial, which is scheduled to wrap up in time for the crucial Jan. 23 New Hampshire primary.

The tight schedule hasn’t swayed Trump’s base. He remains the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

The New York fraud trial has stood out among Trump’s legal troubles because of the risk it poses to the Trump Organization, which is also a defendant, as are his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. They’re accused of inflating Trump’s annual financial statements to trick Deutsche Bank AG and other lenders into giving him better terms on loans for real estate projects, reaping $370 million in “illegal profit” over more than a decade.

The trial featured testimony from dozens of witnesses, including Trump, who clashed with the judge on the witness stand and repeatedly insulted the attorney general as she looked on from the gallery. The judge issued a gag order against Trump and his lawyers, barring them from publicly discussing his law clerk after Trump made social-media posts about her. He was fined a total of $15,000 for violating the order twice.

Engoron had been willing to allow Trump to make a closing statement Thursday — over the objections from the attorney general — if the former president would limit his comments to “relevant, material facts” and not attempt to introduce new evidence or make a “campaign speech,” according to an email exchange in the court filings. But Trump’s lawyers balked at the restrictions as “very unfair.”

Both sides previewed their closing arguments in post-trial briefs filed with the judge last week. James said Trump should be ordered to pay $370 million — up from $250 million she sought at the start of the case — for inflating the value of his assets on annual documents from 2011 to 2021. She said the trial exposed in detail how the Trumps “employed numerous deceptive schemes” to inflate Trump’s stated net wealth by as much as $3.6 billion a year.

The defendants “continue to conduct business without meaningful corporate oversight to prevent further fraud on the marketplace,” James said in the filing.

Trump lawyer Christopher Kise called New York’s demand for more damages “unconscionable, unsupported by the evidence, untethered from reality, and unconstitutionally excessive.” The lawyer said the state failed to demonstrate any bank had been harmed by Trump’s financial statements. He also argued asset valuations are subjective and that all the loans were paid back.

James was “woefully unable” to show at trial how the allegedly inflated assets led to any illegal profit by Trump, the defense lawyer said. He called her theory “fundamentally flawed.”

