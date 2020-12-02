(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump will award the nation’s highest civilian honor to former Notre Dame football coach and political supporter Lou Holtz in a ceremony Thursday at the White House.

Trump announced he would award Holtz the Presidential Medal of Freedom, when the national championship-winning coach joined him in October in Pennsylvania for a campaign event. Holtz has also been an occasional guest at the White House, dropping in on press briefings and official events, and spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

“He’s a very inspiring guy,” Trump said when announcing the award.

Holtz, who also coached the New York Jets, drew criticism for labeling Joe Biden and other politicians who support abortion rights as “Catholics in name only” during his convention speech. He told a South Carolina ABC affiliate on Nov. 19 that he had recently tested positive for coronavirus.

Holtz is the latest in a line of prominent sports figures to whom Trump has awarded the medal of freedom. The president has also bestowed the honor on New York Yankees reliever Mariano Rivera, NBA star Jerry West, auto racing driver Roger Penske, and golf legend Tiger Woods.

