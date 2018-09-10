(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration is expected to announce that it will close the Palestine Liberation Organization’s office in Washington, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified White House officials.

Monday’s announcement is expected to be made in prepared remarks by National Security Adviser John Bolton, and is part of a widening U.S. pressure campaign on Palestinian officials amid stalled Middle East peace efforts, the paper reported.

The U.S. “will always stand with our friend and ally, Israel,” Bolton plans to say in his prepared remarks, the Journal reported, citing a draft it had reviewed.

He also plans to threaten to impose sanctions against the International Criminal Court if it moves ahead with investigations of the U.S. and Israel, the paper said. Actions the U.S. could take include banning ICC judges and prosecutors from entering America.

“We will sanction their funds in the U.S. financial system, and we will prosecute them in the U.S. criminal system,” the paper reported Bolton was planning to say. “We will do the same for any company or state that assists an ICC investigation of Americans.”

The administration has said it’s trying a new approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict after decades of failed peace talks, chipping away at the Palestinians’ key issues as it reshapes U.S. policy. But Palestinian officials view the new administration as biased in Israel’s favor -- and have cut contact with it.

Earlier this month, the administration halted funding of the United Nations agency that supports Palestinian refugees. UN ambassador Nikki Haley said the Palestinians’ major demand -- for millions of their refugees and descendants to return to lost homes in Israel -- should be ruled out, and called for increased pressure on Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

To contact the reporter on this story: David Tweed in Hong Kong at dtweed@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Scott at bscott66@bloomberg.net, Karen Leigh, Ruth Pollard

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.