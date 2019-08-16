(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump will meet with top national security advisers on Friday to discuss a peace agreement with the Taliban designed to help bring an end to America’s longest war, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Among those who will discuss the matter with Trump at his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, are Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton, the person said.

The Taliban controls or contests about half of territory in Afghanistan. That’s more than at any time since it was ousted from power in 2001 by an American-led invasion following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the U.S.

U.S.-Taliban talks have been regularly taking place in Qatar, though Afghan authorities have been largely sidelined in the process and the Taliban have escalated attacks in Afghanistan as the negotiations continue. The Taliban have so far refused to hold talks with the authorities in Kabul until it first reaches a binding deal with the Trump administration on withdrawing foreign forces.

The meeting with Trump will also include Defense Secretary Mark Esper and General Joe Dunford, the outgoing chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the person said. Also attending will be Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. envoy for Afghan reconciliation.

Khalilzad is seeking an agreement providing for the gradual withdrawal of U.S. and allied forces if the Taliban provide assurances that terrorist groups such as Islamic State and al-Qaeda aren’t permitted to stage attacks from Afghan territory.

Garrett Marquis, a spokesman for the National Security Council at the White House, declined to comment.

(Updates with others attending meeting in fifth paragraph)

To contact the reporters on this story: Jennifer Jacobs in Washington at jjacobs68@bloomberg.net;Nick Wadhams in Washington at nwadhams@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Justin Blum, Bill Faries

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.