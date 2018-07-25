A judge has ruled for a second time that President Donald Trump must face a lawsuit accusing him of improperly profiting from his posh downtown Washington hotel.

U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte’s decision Wednesday denied the president’s dismissal request and pushes forward a lawsuit by the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia. It may open the door for a searching examination of just how much money Trump has made from his businesses while in office, and the sources of that income.

The attorneys general claim that Trump is violating the U.S. Constitution’s foreign emoluments clause by taking payments from foreign governments at his Washington hotel, as well as the domestic clause that bars payments from federal or state governments.

In a 52-page ruling, Messitte said “a number of foreign governments” have “patronized or have expressed a definite intention to patronize the hotel, some of which have indicated that they are doing so precisely because of the president’s association with it." Maine Governor Paul LePage "and his entourage” also stayed there, the judge said.

Those stays by foreign and domestic leaders amount to illegal emoluments within the meaning of the Constitution, attorneys general Karl Racine of D.C. and Brian Frosh of Maryland have said.

Justice Department lawyers disagreed, saying the emoluments provisions cover only payments made in connection with employment-type relationships. They also said the AGs’ reasoning could lead to "absurd consequences" such as if a president held stock in a global company whose earnings could be traced to foreign governments.

Messitte found the attorneys general’s arguments persuasive.

While the president handed over day-to-day control of his Trump Organization and its constituent businesses to his sons when he took office, he didn’t divest himself of ownership. The 263-room luxury hotel, just blocks from the White House, opened in October 2016.

"Directly or indirectly, the president actually or potentially shares in the revenues that the hotel and its appurtenant restaurant, bar, and event spaces generate," the judge said. Whether the president received emoluments is the ultimate question, which is yet to be decided.

18th Century

The suing officials said any profit, gain or advantage can be an emolument. The president’s lawyers, citing its 18th century context, said an emolument is only a payment made as compensation for official services, a position the judge expressly rejected.

"The decisive weight of historical evidence supports the conclusion that the common understanding of the term ‘emolument’ during the founding era was that it covered any profit, gain, or advantage, including profits from private transactions," the judge said. Later, he added, "notwithstanding the parade of horribles the president calls up, the court does not see how the historical record reflects anything other than an intention that the emoluments clauses function as broad anti-corruption provisions."

The judge has asked both sides for suggestions on when Trump must file his response to the suit and when the parties will begin to engage in the pretrial exchange of information. He didn’t rule on whether the president can be held liable in his individual, non-presidential capacity.

“We continue to maintain that this case should be dismissed,” Justice Department spokesman Andy Reuss said in a statement.

Mar-a-Lago Resort

In March, Messitte denied the president’s initial attempt to dislodge the lawsuit on grounds the attorneys general hadn’t show the court they’d been harmed by the president’s actions. He did, however, dismiss a part of the suit that focused on profits from the Trump Organization that came from outside Washington, including Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Trump faces a separate emoluments case in Washington, filed by about 200 Congressional Democrats. The administration argued for dismissal of that case last month. A federal judge in New York previously dismissed a third emoluments case. That ruling is being appealed.

Seth Barrett Tillman, a law professor at Ireland’s Maynooth University, had submitted a friend of the court brief arguing that the foreign emoluments clause applies only to appointed, not elected, U.S. government positions.

While Messitte rejected this position too, the professor said by phone Wednesday that he doesn’t believe the judge’s opinion was the product of bias, but merely that he’s grappling with a novel issue for which there’s no precedent.

"These are difficult questions," Tillman said, adding that he "respectfully" disagreed with the judge’s conclusion. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, the nation’s first, third and fourth presidents, all received diplomatic gifts and never asked Congress for permission, he said. But Messitte never addresses those facts in his ruling.

"These early presidents knew what the Constitution meant," Tillman said.

Racine hailed the ruling in an emailed statement, calling it "a substantial step forward to ensure President Trump stops violating our nation’s original anti-corruption laws. The constitution is clear: the president can’t accept money or other benefits from foreign or domestic governments."

The failed New York lawsuit was filed by an organization known as CREW, its full name being Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. Its principals, Noah Bookbinder and Norm Eisen, have been co-counsel on the Maryland-DC case too.

"Mr. Trump: get ready," Eisen said in a tweet. "We are coming for your #emoluments. Including those in rubles," a reference to Russia’s currency.

The cases are The District of Columbia v. Trump, 17-cv-1596, U.S. District Court, District of Maryland (Greenbelt) and Blumenthal v. Trump, 17-cv-1154, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).