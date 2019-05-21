Trump to Hire Former Virginia Official Ken Cuccinelli for DHS

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump plans to hire former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli for a job at the Department of Homeland Security, but not as the administration’s immigration “czar,” according to two people familiar with the matter.

The title of Cuccinelli’s job wasn’t immediately clear, though he will work on immigration and other matters at DHS, the people said. Trump has spoken to at least three people about the role of immigration czar, a job intended to coordinate policy on border security and immigration across the administration.

The New York Times reported earlier that Cuccinelli would be hired as immigration czar, citing an unidentified White House official.

To contact the reporters on this story: Jennifer Jacobs in Washington at jjacobs68@bloomberg.net;Justin Sink in WASHINGTON at jsink1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Justin Blum

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.