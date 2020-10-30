Trump to Hold 14 Rallies in Three Days to Close Out Campaign

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump plans to hold 14 campaign rallies in three days beginning Saturday as he tries to make up ground against Democratic nominee Joe Biden and pull out another surprise victory.

Trump will rally in four Pennsylvania towns on Saturday; in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida on Sunday; and again in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and twice in Michigan on Monday, as well as in Wisconsin, according to a schedule his campaign issued Friday.

Trump trails Biden by about 7.8 points on average in national polls, according to RealClearPolitics, but the race is tighter or in some cases effectively tied in polls of the states Trump is targeting with his final rallies.

The president has leaned heavily on his trademark rallies to close the gap with Biden since recovering from Covid-19 earlier this month. His campaign has badly lagged his challenger in fundraising since August, allowing Biden to blanket the airwaves in battleground states with television ads.

Biden does not hold large campaign events because of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump has faced criticism from state and local officials and public health authorities for gathering thousands of his supporters to the rallies, largely without any public health precautions.

