(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he’ll hold a news conference at 7 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and the explosion in Beirut.

Trump announced the Friday evening event in a tweet. He plans to speak from Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is staying at his golf resort.

Trump also plans to discuss a stalemate in Congress over a new virus relief package, according to a person familiar with the matter.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.