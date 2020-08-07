Aug 7, 2020
Trump to Hold Friday News Conference to Discuss Economy, Virus
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he’ll hold a news conference at 7 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and the explosion in Beirut.
Trump announced the Friday evening event in a tweet. He plans to speak from Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is staying at his golf resort.
Trump also plans to discuss a stalemate in Congress over a new virus relief package, according to a person familiar with the matter.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.