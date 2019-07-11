(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he plans to hold a press conference Thursday on his effort to include a citizenship question on the 2020 U.S. Census, the latest sign he could continue to fight after being rebuffed by the Supreme Court.

In a tweet previewing today’s social media summit at the White House, Trump said, “At its conclusion, we will all go to the beautiful Rose Garden for a News Conference on the Census and Citizenship.”

Trump "is pushing everyone in the White House and the Department of Justice to find all the various ways he can" move ahead with plans to ask people their citizenship status as part of next year’s questionnaire, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services acting Director Ken Cuccinelli said Wednesday.

A federal judge on Monday rejected a request by the Trump administration to assign a new legal team to a lawsuit that blocked the U.S. from adding the proposed citizenship question.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan called the government’s request “patently deficient,” adding that the U.S. had provided “no reasons, let alone ’satisfactory reasons,’ for the substitution of counsel.” He said the government has to show that replacing the team won’t add further delay to the suit.

