Trump to Host Brazil's Bolsonaro at White House on March 19

(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will meet with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump at the White House on March 19.

The two leaders will talk about issues including defense cooperation, trade and restoring democracy in Venezuela, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in an emailed statement.

